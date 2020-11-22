Bishop O’Connell High School senior softball player Madison Gayle has committed to play in college at Drexel University.
Gayle is a starting infielder for O’Connell, playing on the team’s 2019 Division I private-school state championship squad that also finished second in its conference tournament.
This fall, Gayle has played for the Virginia Glory 18-under travel team and enjoyed a good deal of success. In a recent five-game stretch for the Glory, Gayle had the lone RBI in the team’s 1-0 win, went 2 for 2 with a homer and an RBI in a 7-4 victory, in a 12-6 victory was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI, she walked and was hit by a pitch in a fourth game, then went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a double in the fifth contest.
Gayle has helped the Glory to a 28-4-1 record, including nine wins in a row.
