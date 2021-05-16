The Bishop O’Connell Knights (6-0) blanked visiting St. Mary’s Ryken, 4-0, as Katie Kutz pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Sara Rollins had two hits, both doubles, for O’Connell, Madison Gayle tripled and had three RBI, Sophia Taliafero had a hit and Grace Hussey one RBI.
In O’Connell’s 8-0 win over Good Counsel, Kutz fanned 14 in five innings. She allowed one hit and did not walk a batter.
Jericho Tate, Sasa Groome (two RBI), Taliafero (home run, four RBI), Rollins and Gayle each had two hits, and Kutz had one.
In another game, O’Connell routed host Paul VI Catholic, 25-2, May 14 behind 16 hits, including two home runs. O’Connell scored nine runs in the first inning and six more in the second.
Tate homered, tripled and had six RBI. Kutz homered and doubled and Gayle had three hits and five RBI. Rollins had three hits and three RBI.
Tate pitched the five-inning game, striking out seven. She allowed two hits and one earned run in the contest.
O’Connell was the No. 1-ranked Division I private-school team in the state last week. The poll is updated each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.