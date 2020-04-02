With a vast amount of talent, the expectations were through the roof for the Bishop O’Connell Knights softball team this spring.
The girls high-school squad had a difficult schedule, but an undefeated record was a possibility for the perennial power. The defending Division I private-school state champion would have been led by four veteran returning senior starters, a returning junior and among others, three talented freshman.
O’Connell finished 20-5-1 last season, won its eighth straight state championship and 24th overall, and finished second in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament.
Following a dominating road-victory scrimmage over West Springfield, the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
O’Connell senior pitcher/third baseman Madelynn Bates, last year’s Division I state Player of the Year, was one of the top returners. Bates explained how she learned on the same day, just two hours apart, that the softball season was likely canceled, along with the school’s popular Superdance.
“That was very tough. I’m still processing this and I have been super emotional about it all,” said Bates, who will play softball at Randolph-Macon College. “It makes you take a step back and realize not everything is guaranteed.”
For a number of days, O’Connell coach Suzy Willemssen had hoped that a portion of the season might be salvaged. That probably won’t happen now, with a stay-at-home order from the governor lasting until June 10.
“These players had been working so hard and were so excited for the coming season,” Willemssen said. “They were rocking it. With the seniors we had and Katie’s pitching, this could have been a special season.”
The pitcher Willemssen referred to is freshman Katie Kutz. She struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced in the scrimmage. Her fastball has been clocked in the low 60 mph range.
"Katie throws hard and her ball really moves a lot," said O'Connell four-year starting catcher Meadow Sacadura, who will play at the University of Maryland. "It really would have been nice to play this season. I think we could have been undefeated. What we really wanted was to win that WCAC tournament title back."
Bates was last season’s ace pitcher and was expected to pitch as well this year along with Kutz, and otherwise play third base.
"We had a marvelous one-two punch on the mound [with Bates and Kutz]," Willemssen said.
First baseman Kiaris Alvarado Rojas, who will play in college at Georgetown, and outfielder Skye Ferris, are the other two top returning seniors. Junior shortstop Madison Gayle, headed to Drexel to play, was another top player back.
Erika Trujillo is the other senior on the team. Nicole Flagg is a junior but was injured and not expected to play.
Sophomores were Alessandra Groome, Grace Hussey, Eleni Katsapis and Rian Klanderman. Other freshmen were Alyssa Dichard and Sara Rollins.
In that scrimmage against West Springfield, Sacadura belted two home runs, Alvarado Rojas hit another and Ferris nearly blasted a grand slam.
“We cherish that one game [scrimmage] we did have. I’m glad we had at least that,” Bates said.
The day after that scrimmage, O'Connell had one last practice before the season was put on hold. Willemssen let her seniors, she calls "grandmas", lead the practice.
"I told them this might be our last time together so I wanted them to lead the practice and do whatever they wanted," the coach said.
NOTES: O’Connell has won 20 or more games in a season for 27 straight spring campaigns . . . If the 2020 season had been held, an interesting situation might have come during the postseason when the WCAC and Division I private-school state tournaments were scheduled for the same week, but on different days. If O'Connell reached the championship game in both and there were no weather issues, the Knights could have played playoff games six or seven days in a row.
