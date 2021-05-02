The defending state champion Bishop O’Connell High School girls softball team is off to a dominating 3-0 start, having outscored its opponents 69-0 while allowing just three hits with one no-hitter.
All three games have been five-inning slaughter-rule contests, with the Knights amassing a total of 61 hits.
O’Connell defeated Bishop McNamara, 13-0, Bishop Ireton, 34-0, and St. John’s 22-0.
Against St. John’s, sophomore right-hander Katie Kutz threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks. She hurled a one-hitter with 10 Ks and no walks against McNamara. Jericho Tate tossed a two-hitter and rang up 11 against Ireton.
Kutz has 14 RBI, seven hits, three home runs and a triple in those three contests. Tate has eight hits, 11 RBI and a homer. Sasa Groome has eight hits with six RBI and a homer. Sophia Taliaferro has eight hits, including a triple and two doubles.
Others with multiple hits are Alissa Bursey, Alyssa Dichard, Madison Gayle, Sofia Anderson, Sara Rollins and Grace Hussey.
O’Connell is playing a limited schedule because of the pandemic. There will not be a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament this season, but there will be a Division I private-school state tournament. O’Connell was ranked tied for second in the first state poll. Potomac School was ranked No. 1.
O’Connell defeated Potomac School in the previous season’s state-tournament title game in 2019.
