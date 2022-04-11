With an undefeated 8-0 record, which includes five shutouts, the Bishop O’Connell Knights began the week ranked the No. 1 girls high-school softball team in Virginia by Maxpreps.com.
The defending Division I private-school state champion Knights also have a 6-0 record and are atop the standings in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
The team’s most recent victory was 24-0 over Holy Cross in WCAC action. Right-handed pitcher Katie Kutz threw a perfect game in the shortened five-inning slaughter-rule contest. She struck out 13 battears and threw 58 pitches in the victory.
With the bat, O’Connell amassed 18 hits. Sara Rollins led the way for the Knights with a homer, a double and three hits. Sofia Anderson also added three hits, as did Alyssa Dichard, including a triple.
Sophia Taliafero and Zoe Wanek each had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.