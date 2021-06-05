This spring, because of the COVID situation and shortened campaign, the Bishop O’Connell Knights were permitted to play a couple of extra games following the Division I state tournament, which normally marks the end of the girls high-school softball season.
The Knights, who won that state crown with a 3-0 tourney record, were only able to schedule one added game, at home against Paul VI Catholic on June 4, one day following the school’s graduation. Another contest was scheduled, then canceled.
Against Paul VI, O’Connell won big, 14-0, defeating its Northern Virginia rival for the third time this season to finish with an 11-0 record.
The game was O’Connell’s first since winning the state title on May 21 with a 4-2 win in the final over Potomac School.
“The state championship was such a fun game to play in, but we really wanted to have one last game like this,” O’Connell senior Madison Gayle said.
The Knights held a team party after the game.
“Today was special to have this one extra game and close things out,” O’Connell coach Suzy Willemssen “We didn’t have many home games this season, so this was meaningful. We continued to practice for two weeks for this game. We that Paul VI for agreeing to play.”
Against Paul VI in that game, O’Connell cruised to victory, taking an 8-0 first-inning lead. The contest lasted just five innings because of the “slaughter rule.”
The Knights had 11 hits and pitchers Jericho Tate and Katie Kutz combined for the shutut. Tate started and worked three innings with seven strikeouts. Kutz pitched the final two and fanned four.
Gayle, who will play in college at Drexel University, Alyssa Dichard and Sophia Taliaferro each had two hits and Grace Hussey had a hit and two RBI. Gayle, Dichard, Taliaferro, Hussey, Kutz and Sara Rollins were among those with RBI. Tate, Rollins, Kutz and Sofia Anderson also had hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.