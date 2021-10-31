Is there some term used when a football player scores four touchdowns in as many different ways during one contest?
If so, that distinction belongs to Bishop O’Connell Knights senior Job Grant for his Heisman Trophy-like performance Oct. 30, leading the home high-school team to a 25-13 victory over John Paul the Great in a non-league private-school clash.
In order, Grant tallied his four TDs on an opening-game 88-yard kickoff return, a 35-yard second-period interception run back, a 67-yard fourth-quarter punt return, then capped his scoring with a 10-yard run from the quarterback position.
The versatile Grant also did much else, making 21 tackles (one sack included) from his linebacker position, completing three passes for 41 yards as the quarterback, recovering a fumble on a punt return and serving as the long snapper. He had 172 yards in kick returns.
“I’m tired after games, and I always eat and sleep well,” Grant said. “It was a hard game. We got off to a good start and made some plays. I play a lot of different positions, and it’s whatever is needed.”
Grant faked a handoff on his kickoff return, then found an open lane down the left sideline to the end zone.
“I think the fake froze them, then I didn’t think they would be able to tackle me after that,” said the speedy Grant, who is a sprinter on O’Connell’s track and field teams and wants to play Division I college football.
The win upped O’Connell’s overall record to 5-4, the team’s most victories in a season since finishing 5-5 in 2016. The Knights have one regular-season road game remaining against Paul VI Catholic on Nov. 5, then at least one Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division playoff contest as the No. 3 or 4 seed.
O’Connell defeated John Paul the Great despite a limited offense production, including only two first downs. Colin Richardson, Joey Mahoney, Robert Root and Cameron Lee had the three catches. John Lindsay kicked one extra point.
On defense, Nathan Harrison had an interception; Jai Thompson made 11 tackles with two sacks; Norman Boykin had nine tackles; Samson Ogunade made eight tackles with two sacks; Mitchell Ruland had eight tackles; and Lee, Richardson, Tony Butler and James Bashar were in on key tackles.
On special teams, Duarte Alves recovered a fumble by the punter, setting up the Knights’ final touchdown.
“A win is a win and we’ll take it,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said. “Job is a very good player and he made some big plays. We always preach good special-teams play, and we got that. And our defense played very well.”
NOTE: O’Connell’s final regular-season game against Paul VI is one of the biggest rivalry games between the Northern Virginia and WCAC opponents. Paul VI enters the showdown with a 6-3 overall record and a 1-2 league mark. The teams were scheduled to play but did not meet in the COVID abbreviated 2020 season because the Paul VI team had a COVID issue Paul VI won in a close game in the 2019 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.