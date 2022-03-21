Bishop O’Connell High School girls swimmers Kate Bailey, Piper Bushwell, Patricia Leonard, Carolina Rosson and Katie Burns were chosen first-team all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for their performance during the winter season.
Making second team for the girls were Madison Cevenak in diving and swimmers Leonard, Bailey, Rosson, Bushwell, Burns, Ella Smith, Ellie Leonard and Caroline Mullen.
Mullen and boys diver Will Zimmerman made third team.
Bailey also earned all league honors in the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim & Dive League, as she won the 100 butterfly that league's championship meet.
The O’Connell girls won conference and National Catholic meet championships this past season.
