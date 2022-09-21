With a 12-0 overall record, including 11 victories by shutouts, the Bishop O’Connell Knights had the best overall record of the four varsity girls high-school volleyball teams in Arlington when the week began.
O’Connell had a 3-0 mark in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
The Knights went 5-0 on Sept. 17 at the Endless Summer Tournament in Virginia Beach, winning each match by 2-0 scores. O’Connell was the only team in its Division II group that finished 5-0.
Some of O’Connell’s top players are Grace Maria, Erin Debiec, Emily Reyburn and Madison Bowser. Maria is the lone senior on the team.
O’Connell is the defending WCAC tournament champion, finished second last fall to Flint Hill in the Division I private-school state tournament and compiled a 32-4 overall record.
The Washington-Liberty Generals began the week with a 5-3 overall record, which includes a 3-1 win over the Yorktown Patriots.
Also with a winning record are the Wakefield Warriors with a 6-2 mark. The Warriors have defeated W-L, 3-1, and lost to Yorktown, 3-1.
Seniors for Wakefield are Rawan Abdel-Ghaffar, Rachel Chapuis, Mikayla David, Chelsea Rios and Sofia Woods.
Yorktown stood 2-4 overall, which included a 3-0 loss to the first-place Langley Saxons on Sept. 15 in a Liberty District match. Yorktown’s other victory was over McLean.
Some top players for Yorktown are Megan Smythers, Elizabeth Schwab, Audrey Shiplett, Fiona Birnie, Charlotte Hans and Lanie Dando.
