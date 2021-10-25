Bishop O’Connell High School’s annual Sports Hall of Fame banquet is Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the school.
At the event, six individuals and one team will be inducted into the hall.
The inductees are:
* Annie Dell’Aria (Class of 2001, girls softball): A first team All-American, NFCA Catcher of the Year and two-time first team All-Met. She attended the University of Notre Dame on a softball scholarship, but transferred and played for Harvard University.
* Marcus Ginyard (Class of 2005, boys basketball): He was the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, first team All-Met and a National Merit Scholar. He earned a full scholarship to the University of North Carolina, where he was named a starter in his freshman year and went on to captain the team his junior season, becoming an essential part of the 2008 ACC Championship and Final Four season. After college, Ginyard played professionally in Europe.
* Michelle “Mick” Ingram (Class of 2005, girls soccer): A four-year starter for O’Connell in girls soccer, she was honored as first-team all-conference and All-Met multiple times. She was named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and accepted a scholarship to play at the University of Tennessee.
* Laurie Beth Puglisi (Class of 2005, girls soccer): She lettered all four years at Bishop O’Connell in girls soccer. She was named first team all-conference and All-Met, leading the team in scoring three of her four years. She earned a scholarship to play soccer at Virginia Tech.
* Tommy Orndorff (girls softball coach). He is O’Connell’s all-time winningest coach, retiring in 2018. Over 33 years, Orndorff won 780 games and 23 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I State Championships, and 20 conference titles. Twice he was named All-Met Coach of the Year. Orndorff was inducted into the USA National Softball Hall of Fame in 2014, the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Greater Washington Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2009.
* Cindy Walls (cross country coach): She was the head coach of the girls cross country team from 2005 to 2019, leading the team to 11 conference and eight state titles. Walls also coached the boys cross country team for a few seasons, as well, along with the girls and boys indoor and outdoor track and field teams. During her time at O’Connell, 79 of her athletes were selected to all-state teams. In 2013, Walls was chosen as the Better Sports Club of Arlington’s High-School Coach of the Year.
* The 1983-1984 football team: The team played in the original Washington Catholic Athletic Conference league before it was split into two divisions. So there was a significantly high level of competition involved in the team’s accomplishments. The Knights finished the season with a 9-2 record and won Virginia private-school state championship.
