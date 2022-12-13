Bishop O’Connell High School girls volleyball players Erin Debiec and Grace Maria were chosen first-team Division I all-state on the private-school ranks and teammate Madison Bowser made the second team.
The three helped O’Connell win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament this season and make the semifinals of the state competition
