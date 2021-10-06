The all-Arlington girls volleyball rivalry has gone back-and-forth so far this season between the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots.
Yorktown (3-5) hosted and defeated Wakefield, then W-L, 3-2, in the most recent high-school contest among the trio. Wakefield earlier defeated Washington-Liberty, with W-L having previously downed Yorktown.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights in girls volleyball began the week with a 19-3 overall record, having recently finished second with a 3-1 mark in the Flint Hill Invitational. O’Connell lost to Flint Hill, 2-1, in the championship match after having previously defeated the team, 2-0, during the competition.
The teams are top ranked in the Division I state private-school poll, having met in the 2019 state-tournament final.
In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, O’Connell had a 7-1 record.
A 3-0 win over Elizabeth Seton on Oct. 5 gave the Knights a four-match winning streak, all by 3-0 scores.
