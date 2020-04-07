O’CONNELL ATHLETES COLLEGE BOUND: A number of Bishop O’Connell High School senior athletes recently signed national letters of intent to play various sports in college.
The list of athletes follows.
Madelynn Bates (softball) Randolph-Macon College, Lillian Bernero (rowing) University of Virginia, Jake Berry (baseball) University of Virginia, Aidan Byrne (water polo) University of California Irvine, Mason Corby (lacrosse) Caldwell University, Edward Eisert (baseball) North Carolina State University, Alyssa Hayashi (women’s basketball) Swarthmore College and Ajia James (women’s basketball).
Also, Saint Peter’s University, Jack Jones (baseball) Cabrini University, Corey Knauf (baseball) College of Wooster, Kendall McBride (soccer) Columbia University, William Mullen (swimming) West Virginia University, Riley O’Donovan (baseball) University of Lynchburg, Meadow Sacadura (softball) University of Maryland, and Caitlin Thompson (rowing) Georgetown University.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY’S MESA TO NAVAL ACADEMY: Washington-Liberty High School senior and track and field standout Giulla Mesa will take her talents to compete at the United States Naval Academy.
With a strong individual performance, Mesa helped the Washington-Liberty girls team finish third in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state indoor track and field meet just weeks ago.
In that competition, she placed fourth the long jump (17-feet, 10-inches), fourth in the triple jump (38-5 3/4), seventh in the 55-meter hurdles (8.47) and 10th in the high jump (5-feet).
At the early 6D North Region championship meet, Mesa finished second in the 55 hurdles, she took third in the long and triple jumps and fourth in the high jump. She was second in the long and high jumps at the Liberty District meet and third in the 55 hurdles and triple jump.
MICHAELA MORRISON: Yorktown High School graduate Michael Morrison was a senior swimmer on the women’s team at Denison University during the winter campaign.
At the North Coast Athletic Conference championships during the winter season, Morrison finished second in the 100 freestyle, third in the 200 individual medley and swam on the winning 400 free relay.
