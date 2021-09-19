Led by a productive all-around performance on offense and defense by Job Grant, the host Bishop O’Connell Knights (1-2) defeated St. John’s Catholic Prep on Sept. 18 in Arlington in non-conference high-school football action..
On offense, Grant had 132 yards rushing on eight carries and scored two touchdowns on runs of 26 and 49 yards, and he was 2 for 5 passing for eight yards. On defense, Grant led O’Connell with 12 tackles.
O’Connell’s other scoring came on a five-yard run by Joey Mahoney, two extra points by John Lindsay and Colin Richardson caught a two-point conversion pass from Tommy Green.
Mahoney rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries and caught one pass. Zach Harrison had 18 yards rushing and caught one pass, as did Aidan Joseph.
Ben Cogar was the starting quarterback but had to leave the game with an injury after completing 1 of 2 passes.
On defense, Norman Boykin made eight tackles, including a sack, and recovered a fumble; Green had six tackles and an interception; Richardson made six tackles; and Samson Ogunade made eight, including three for losses.
O’Connell plays on the road in another non-conference game on Saturday, Sept. 25.
