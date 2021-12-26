Eight Bishop O’Connell High School student-athletes participated in a recent college commitment ceremony at the school, signing national letters of intent.
Kate Bailey will join the women’s swimming and diving team as a swimmer at the University of Pittsburgh. In boys basketball, Christian May will play at Towson University and Cavan Reilly at the University of Delaware.
In baseball, Jack O’Connor committed to the University of Virginia and Carson Mayfield to Cornell University.
In women’s soccer, Sierra Vance will play at Campbell University and Avery Nassetta at the College of Charleston.
Sydney Smith will be a water polo player for the women’s team at Virginia Military Institute.
YORKTOWN ATHLETES COMMIT: Some 18 Yorktown High School student-athletes have made college commitments to continue playing their specific sports at the next level.
In men’s lacrosse, Patrick Ferguson will play at the United States Military Academy at West Point, Alex Wilson at Stevenson University and James Aldinger at Virginia Military Institute.
In women’s lacrosse, Ainsley Burke will play at Colby College and Carly LaPierrce at Denison University.
In cross country and track and field, Anna Corcoran will run at Duke University and Owen McArdle at the University of Virginia.
Tristan Kickbush will be a men’s soccer player at the University of Mary Washington.
In baseball, James Tallon will play at Duke, Ketz Murray at the University of Mary Washington and J.J. Foti at Muhlenberg College.
Ana Bournigal will play women’s basketball at Oberlin College.
Caroline Brickley will be a women’s field hockey player at Franklin and Marshall College.
Madison McCartney will play women’s field hockey player at Franklin and Marshall College.
Madison McCartney will play women’s volleyball at Lehigh University.
In swimming, Lauren Hartel will join the Ohio University women’s team, Caroline Burgeson will compete for the women at the College of William and Mary, Ashley Deabler will do the same at Loyola Marymount University, and Jack Carman will swim for the University of South Carolina men’s team.
