Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.