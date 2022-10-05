Freedom-South Riding won the Class 6 Region B golf title Tuesday at Old Hickory Golf Club, while Colonial Forge’s Matt Hartley captured the individual title after shooting a 71.
Freedom’s top two finishers were Nathan Aversano (74) and Bajpai Kaurvaki (75). Both earned first-team all-region honors.
Freedom (303 points) and region runner-up Colonial Forge (304) advance to the state tournament next Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Battlefield finished third with 308 points followed by Colgan with 341, John Champe with 343, Woodbridge 377, Forest Park 391 and Potomac 438.
Individually, Battlefield’s Will Sear (second with a 73), Battlefield’s Colby Burnett (tied for third with a 74) and Gainesville’s Christian Carroll (76) advance to states.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, HYLTON 0: The Sharks improved to 19-1 overall and 8-0 in the Cardinal District following Tuesday’s road victory. The final scores were 25-10, 25-6 and 25-18.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 8 kills, Grace Smith with 7 kills and Tehillah Garrison with 6 kills. Alexis Scipione had 28 assists and 5 aces. The Sharks host Massaponax Saturday at noon.
