volleyball generic.JPG
David Fawcett

VOLLEYBALL

COLGAN 3, GAR-FIELD 0: The Sharks won Tuesday's Cardinal District Tournament semifinal with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 victory to advance to the district championship. 

Colgan was led by Sydney Thaxton with 10 kills, Kailin Flanagan with 8 kills and Jayden Wyatt with 5 kills.  Kristin Lough and AJ Pitts combined for 25 assists and Vanessa Thompson has 15 digs. 

Colgan will host Forest Park Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the tournament final. 

FOREST PARK 3, WOODBRIDGE 1: The scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-27 and 25-21. Our overall season record is now 21-4.

Highlight stats include:

Kaya Amaroso, Sr. S: 1 ace, 15 assists and 8 digs

Courtney Gibbs, So. S: 6 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs

Gabriella Doering, Sr. OH: 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block and 5 digs

Zaire Johnson, Sr. MB: 2 aces, 12 kills, 1 block and 2 digs

Annalee Hunniford, Jr. RS: 7 kills and 1 block

Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Jr. L: 1 ace and 30 digs

Deja Clarke, So. MB: 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 blocks and 2 digs

Ana Spasic, Jr. RS/DS: 5 aces, 1 kill, and 15 digs

FIELD HOCKEY

PATRIOT 4, OSBOURN PARK 0: Lauren Gresham (two goals) and Morgan Doyle and Claudia Lenahan all scored Tuesday as the top-seeded Pioneers (16-1) won its Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal. 

(0) comments

