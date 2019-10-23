VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, GAR-FIELD 0: The Sharks won Tuesday's Cardinal District Tournament semifinal with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 victory to advance to the district championship.
Colgan was led by Sydney Thaxton with 10 kills, Kailin Flanagan with 8 kills and Jayden Wyatt with 5 kills. Kristin Lough and AJ Pitts combined for 25 assists and Vanessa Thompson has 15 digs.
Colgan will host Forest Park Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the tournament final.
FOREST PARK 3, WOODBRIDGE 1: The scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-27 and 25-21. Our overall season record is now 21-4.
Highlight stats include:
Kaya Amaroso, Sr. S: 1 ace, 15 assists and 8 digs
Courtney Gibbs, So. S: 6 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs
Gabriella Doering, Sr. OH: 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block and 5 digs
Zaire Johnson, Sr. MB: 2 aces, 12 kills, 1 block and 2 digs
Annalee Hunniford, Jr. RS: 7 kills and 1 block
Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo, Jr. L: 1 ace and 30 digs
Deja Clarke, So. MB: 1 ace, 8 kills, 4 blocks and 2 digs
Ana Spasic, Jr. RS/DS: 5 aces, 1 kill, and 15 digs
FIELD HOCKEY
PATRIOT 4, OSBOURN PARK 0: Lauren Gresham (two goals) and Morgan Doyle and Claudia Lenahan all scored Tuesday as the top-seeded Pioneers (16-1) won its Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.