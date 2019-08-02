With a victory Aug. 3 over Warrenton West Post 72, defending champion Vienna Post 180 will win its second straight American Legion state baseball tournament.

The teams meet at 9 a.m. in Lynchburg with Braden Huebsch starting on the mound for Post 180.

Vienna is 4-0 in the tourney, including an opening-game 10-0 victory over Warrenton, which will have to defeat Post 180 twice on Aug. 3 to win the double-elimination competition. A second game, if necessary, would be played at noon Aug. 3. Huebsch started and got the win against Warrenton in that first meeting.

Behind 14 hits, Vienna (31-2) advanced to the championship game with a 13-0 six-inning rout of Colonial Heights Post 284 on Aug. 2 in Lynchburg. The win upped Vienna's playoff record to 8-0 this season and its overall winning streak to 11.

"The spot we are in is as good as we could have hoped for," Vienna manager Nick Good said. "Going back-to-back as state champions would be really special."

Right-hander L.A. Rice went five shutout innings, allowing three hits to get the win against Warrenton on Aug. 2. He improved his postseason record to 3-0. Rice struck out one and walked two.

"L.A. is extremely efficient," Good said. "He's around the plate and gets guys out."

Chris Blake pitched the final inning, allowing no hits. With the bat, Blake had three hits and an RBI, giving him five hits in his last two games.

Vienna scored six runs in the top of the second inning and was ahead 9-0 after four frames.

Also for Vienna with the bat, Eric Lingebach had three hits (two doubles) and three RBI; Josh Gjormand had three hits and three RBI; Ryan Dooley and Allen Yager each had a hit and two RBI; and Huebsch (two RBI, sacrifice fly), Jimmy Clark and Zach Perkins all had hits.

"We hit well and Eric is red hot with the bat right now again after cooling off a bit in recent games," Good said. "The guys are patient at the plate and they are building the pitch counts."

In its eight playoff games, Vienna has allowed just two earned runs so far and walked only 12.

"To have four good starting pitchers like we do is something," Good said. "They have been outstandings."

In short relief, Blake, Dooley, Perkins and Lingebach have not allowed an earned run in 5 1/3 innings.

The state champion advances to the Region 2 Mid-Atlantic Tournament Aug. 7-11 at McCrary Park in Asheboro, N.C. The region champ moves on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. Aug. 15-20.