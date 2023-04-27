In January, Dan Bruton received an unexpected visitor at Gainesville High School. A scout from an NFL team wanted to talk to him about Chandler Zavala.
Bruton expected to hear from NFL teams about Zavala. The projected selection in this week’s draft played for Bruton at Forest Park. But in Bruton’s experience, those requests for information came through check-the-box questionnaires, not in-person meetings.
This was a first.
“He’s obviously high on someone’s radar screen to come and track me down,” said Bruton, now the Cardinals’ head football coach.
Instead of heading out the door, Bruton spent 90 minutes talking to the scout about Zavala’s character. He declined to name the scout or the NFL team he works for. The scout asked Bruton about what type of kid Zavala was, his family and how he performed in the weight room.
Because he still had the information in his phone, Bruton also helped the scout contact Zavala’s offensive line coach at Fairmont State. Zavala began his college football career at the Division II school in West Virginia before transferring to North Carolina State.
Bruton had nothing but good things to say about his former offensive lineman. He shared with the scout how he asked Zavala his sophomore year if he’d consider football after seeing him one day playing basketball in the Forest Park gym.
“[The scout] was easy to talk to,” Bruton said. “It was fun to be part of the process.”
Zavala’s draft stock skyrocketed after he performed well at N.C. State’s Pro Day on March 28, bench-pressing 225 pounds 30 times and posting a 32.5-inch vertical jump and a 5.01-second 40-yard dash. The Wolfpack’s all-ACC left guard is rated among the draft’s top 100 players by a number of publications and is slated to go as high as the third round when the draft begins with Thursday night’s first round. The second and third rounds are Friday evening.
Zavala has reportedly made official pre-draft visits to the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Denver Broncos. He also reportedly did a virtual visit with the New York Giants.
Bruton stays in contact with Zavala and Thyrick Pitts Jr. Pitts, like Zavala, graduated from Forest Park in 2017 and went on to become a three-time all-conference wide receiver at Delaware. He has participated in local pro days for Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia.
With two NFL prospects on his roster at the time, Bruton has had moments where he’s questioned his abilities after the Bruins finished 4-6 in their senior season in 2016.
“What does that say about me as a coach?” Bruton said.
Pitts is quick to point out to Bruton that they were different players then. Plus, Forest Park lost its top running back to injury that season.
Zavala and Pitts both joined the football team as juniors. Pitts arrived as a transfer from Phillipsburg (N.J.) High School. Zavala was already at Forest Park, but had focused on basketball.
Bruton has already told his wife he plans to watch the draft for as long as it takes until he knows where his former players are headed. Zavala plans to watch the draft with family and friends in Pittsburgh. Pitts will follow the draft at his apartment in Philadelphia with his girlfriend, family and friends.
“I will be glued to the TV,” Bruton said.
