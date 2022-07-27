The eight-team American Legion Virginia state baseball tournament began with four first-round games July 26 in Arlington. Two games were played at Barcroft Park’s Tucker Field and two at Wakefield High School.
Prior to the games, a brief opening ceremony was held at Tucker Field, just before the first 4 p.m. game there between Fairfax Post 177 and the defending champion Chesapeake Post 280 Seals.
Once the Post 177 District 17 honor guard was in place on the infield holding its various colors, American Legion Virginia Commander Rick Oertel recited the Legion sportsmanship pledge to the teams, which were lined up along the baselines.
The National Anthem followed, then Oertel wished the teams good luck and said “play ball.”
Chesapeake defeated Fairfax, 9-4, in that contest. In the first game at Wakefield High School, the Leesburg Rangers Post 34 defeated 2021 state runner-up Colonial Heights Post 184 by a 4-2 score.
In the two night games, Arlington Post 139 lost 3-2 to McLean Post 270 at Barcroft Park and District 17 tournament champions Vienna Post 180 routed Stafford Post 290 by an 18-0 score at Wakefield.
The tournament resumes with seven games scheduled today, July 27.
For a schedule of games, visit www.valegionbaseball.com.
