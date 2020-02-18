A shot clock or no shot clock? It has become a big topic when it comes to girls and boys high-school basketball for public schools in Virginia.
Presently, there is no shot clock, which most prep private-school leagues do have (of 30 seconds.) The thinking is public schools will eventually add a clock. Whether the time will be 30 seconds, 40 or 45 likely will be debated a bit.
If it happens, will such a clock make the public-school games better? Some think definitely yes, others think no. Following are some reasons naysayers believe no.
With 30-second clocks, when private-school teams have the ball, those offenses seem to be in a constant hurry-up rush, rush, rush. There is a lot of dribbling and driving to the basket and desperation three-point shots taken before the clock expires, resulting in a turnover. Those games can be high-scoring track-meet-like, with fewer options and offensive plays – which take some time to develop – actually run. Sometimes that limits coaching strategies, maybe making their jobs more simple.
Brian Doyle is an assistant coach for the Fairfax High boys team and the former boys head coach at Langley High. He has talked to many about a shot clock, and is very much on the pulse of that topic. Doyle has mixed feelings about adding a clock.
“All I see is rushed offense followed by a high-ball screen or a desperation three,” Doyle said about watching games with shot clocks. “Learn how to play the game first. Then learn how to play fast.”
A shot clock also significantly lessens the chance for those big strategical upsets, when one team slows down and frustrates another not used to, or wanting to, play deliberate.
Plus, some fans still appreciate watching non-shot-clock contests.
Clock supporters have contrasting arguments. We’ll see what happens.
