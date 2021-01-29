During his playing days in Northern Virginia, those who coached Mike Elias in high school and summer baseball knew he possessed the necessary and particular dedicated interest, had all the tools and fit the mold, to someday become a successful Major League executive.
“He always was a big student of the game,” said Jim Jullien, Elias’ head coach for three years at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. “He always wanted to be prepared the best he could to compete.”
Elias, who lived in the Oakton-Vienna area during his high-school years and would have attended Oakton High and played baseball there if not going to the Jefferson magnet school, is beginning his third season as the executive vice president and general manager of the Baltimore Orioles. Before that, he was a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals, then held the same position with the Houston Astros before becoming the assistant general manager with that team.
In high-school and summer ball, Elias was a standout left-handed pitcher, eventually pitching in college and enjoying good success for Yale University. He graduated from Jefferson in 2001, helping the Colonials to a Concorde District title that season.
Jullien told a story about one school night when he was scouting a high-school opponent at old Fort Hunt High, miles away from Elias’ home. Elias wasn’t required to attend the game, but he arrived by himself, anyhow, to scout and watch. No other Jefferson players did the same.
“It was a school night, so I sent him home to get his rest,” Jullien said. “That’s how Mike was. He had the interest, knowledge and attention to detail back then. He wanted to be prepared and take advantage of every opportunity. I knew whatever field he went into, he would be a success.”
To prepare for games, Jullien explained how Elias would thoroughly evaluate pitching charts with his catchers, more so than others.
During his playing days in high school and American Legion and Clark Griffith League summer ball for Vienna Post 180 and the Barnstormers, Elias was described as a “crafty” and “efficient” pitcher with good speed, who spotted three pitches well, had great control and kept batters off balance. He helped Jefferson reach the region-tourney semifinals in 2001.
Elias remembers those days fondly, playing for Jullien, the late and legendary Post 180 manager Burt Crump and with the Barnstormers Jamie Warren.
“Those were all terrific experiences playing baseball in the Northern Virginia scene,” said Elias.
He described how he liked to sit near coaches during games to pick their brains about baseball and analyze the play.
“I was lucky enough to play a lot of high-level baseball back then, and for some good coaches,” Elias said. “I remember how good of a talent evaluator Burt Crump was. All of that helped me develop and made me love the sport even more.”
Warren confirmed what Elias said.
“Mike always was very involved in watching games closely. He was ultra-competitive and asked coaches a lot of good questions,” Warren said. “He wanted to know stuff and was a hard-working guy. As a pitcher, he knew how to pick hitters apart, because he would pick up their tendencies.”
Elias was the starting and winning pitcher in Jefferson’s three wins over the Oakton Cougars one season, retiring 17 batters in a row in one of those contests. Oakton head coach Scott Rowland was concerned Oakton would face Elias again in the region playoffs that spring, but that did not occur.
“I wanted no part of Elias in the region after what he’d already done to us,” Rowland said. “He threw hard enough, his stuff was nasty and he was a smart pitcher. We didn’t touch him.”
Former Oakton High pitching coach Don Kildoo coached Elias for a couple of seasons in the summer Clark Griffith League.
“He had the great work ethic. So I knew Mike would be exceptional at whatever he eventually did,” Kildoo said. “He was a game-smart type of player and pitcher, with a lot of skills, and he was very coachable. He worked hard at his pitching mechanics, had good command of his pitchers and repeated the process very well.”
Kildoo still keeps a Yale T-shirt in his home office, which he received in a gift exchange with Elias one summer.
“He would have been a great addition to our Oakton team back then,” Kildoo said.
