BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 4, BATTLEFIELD 3 (OT): Jaiden Skelton scored the game-winner in the first overtime period keep the Eagles unbeaten and claim the Cedar Run District Tournament title Monday.
Cooper Noseworthy, the district player of the year, recorded top-seeded Osbourn's first three goals. The Eagles improve to 18-0-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 1, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Cordelia McIntosh scored in the 53rd minute on an assist from Kyndal Shuler as the top-seeded Bobcats (13-1-3) claimed Monday's Cedar Run District Tournament title.
Morgan Shively had 8 saves in the match to help secure the shutout.
BASEBALL
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7, PATRIOT 0: Ryan Marohn, Mason Butash and Liam Thyen combined on a three-hitter and eight strikeouts Monday as the top-seeded Eagles (19-3) won the Cedar Run District Tournament title.
Marohn was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven in five innings and allowed two hits. Butash had two RBI.
SOFTBALL
JOHN CHAMPE 2, PATRIOT 1: The visiting and fourth-seeded Knights (14-9) scored their two runs in the top of the fourth and then held off the third-seeded Pioneers to win the Cedar Run District Tournament title Monday.
Ella Dawson struck out 18 in seven innings for John Champe and gave up one run, three hits and two walks. Patriot (13-9) scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.