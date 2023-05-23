BOYS SOCCER

OSBOURN 4, BATTLEFIELD 3 (OT): Jaiden Skelton scored the game-winner in the first overtime period keep the Eagles unbeaten and claim the Cedar Run District Tournament title Monday.

Cooper Noseworthy, the district player of the year, recorded top-seeded Osbourn's first three goals. The Eagles improve to 18-0-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 1, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Cordelia McIntosh scored in the 53rd minute on an assist from Kyndal Shuler as the top-seeded Bobcats (13-1-3) claimed Monday's Cedar Run District Tournament title.

Morgan Shively had 8 saves in the match to help secure the shutout.

BASEBALL

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7, PATRIOT 0: Ryan Marohn, Mason Butash and Liam Thyen combined on a three-hitter and eight strikeouts Monday as the top-seeded Eagles (19-3) won the Cedar Run District Tournament title.

Marohn was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven in five innings and allowed two hits. Butash had two RBI.

SOFTBALL

JOHN CHAMPE 2, PATRIOT 1: The visiting and fourth-seeded Knights (14-9) scored their two runs in the top of the fourth and then held off the third-seeded Pioneers to win the Cedar Run District Tournament title Monday.

Ella Dawson struck out 18 in seven innings for John Champe and gave up one run, three hits and two walks. Patriot (13-9) scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.