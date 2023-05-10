Osbourn High School displayed its explosive offense again Tuesday in securing its third straight Cedar Run District regular-season title.

Following a 1-1 tie at halftime with host Battlefield, the Eagles took control in the second half to remain unbeaten with a 4-1 victory.

Mario Cruz got things started 20 minutes into the second half. Osbourn forced a turnover and started a counter attack. The Eagles pushed the ball up the right sideline and crossed the ball into the box for Cruz who headed the ball into the goal.

Once Cruz scored, Osbourn finished with a flourish. Junior Ahmed Chirinos scored about seven minutes after Cruz’s goal and a couple minutes later Noel Sotelo scored his second goal.

The Eagles improve to 13-0-0 in the district and 15-0-0 overall. Osbourn is the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament and will have the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 6 Region B Tournament. That means the Eagles can host all the way through regionals.

Osbourn head coach Brandon Calandra said his main take away from Tuesday's second half was that his team kept the ball on the ground to establish better possession and do a good job moving off the ball.

“Finding guys, finding space to play it through," Calandra said. “I think that was kind of why things started clicking and we were starting to finish those opportunities [goals].”

Calandra said Osbourn’s halftime adjustments for his team were for his players to make the extra pass to play at a quick pace.

“I mean, we talked about before the way we wanted to attack and playing quick and we felt we were doing that but we were just kind of missing that one extra, that one extra pass or that one extra through ball,” Calandra said.

The second half was highly competitive for the first 20 minutes with hard tackles being made by both teams before Cruz’s goal broke the tie.

“He [Cruz] built that momentum and we kept on going after that,” Sotelo said.

Sotelo and Battlefield's Mathew Carlin scored in the first half.