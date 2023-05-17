Osbourn High School graduate Connor Withers will transfer to Bryant University.
The 6-foot-7 forward began his college basketball career at UMass-Lowell. He appeared in 56 games with 48 starts. Bryant and UMass-Lowell both play in the America East Conference.
Withers missed this past season with an injury and received a red-shirt year. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
His best season was in 2020-21 when he averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21 starts.
DANIEL MAKES U.S. ROSTER
Patriot graduate Abby Daniel was named to the World University Games U.S. Women’s Swim roster. The event is July 28-Aug. 8 in Chengdu, China.
Daniel was the co-outstanding swimmer of the in the MAC this season for the University of Akron. She won the 200-yard butterfly at the conference meet and helped the Zips win the overall title, their ninth in the last 10 years.
She qualified for the NCAA Championships.
POPE HEADED TO WORLD SERIES
Woodbridge graduate Kasey Pope will compete in the NJCAA Division II World Series with the WVU Potomac State College softball team.
The sophomore infielder is hitting .294 for the Catamounts. The World Series begins May 23 in Spartanburg, SC.
HIETT, LERCH HONORED
Woodbridge graduate Eric Hiett was selected to the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball team. The first baseman helped the University of Lynchburg win the conference tournament title last weekend and qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Hiett went 2 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI in the Hornets’ 11-9 win over Shenandoah in the championship game May 13.
Brentsville graduate Emily Lerch was selected to the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference second team for women’s lacrosse.
Kerch is now a three-time all-conference honoree. She is a junior at Shenandoah University.
