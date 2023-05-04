Around 9 p.m. on the last day of the 2023 NFL Draft, Kris Thornton received a text message from his agent, Markenson Pierre. Pierre said the Baltimore Ravens wanted to bring Thornton to their rookie mini-camp this weekend on a tryout.
It wasn’t an ideal offer for Thornton. He’d hoped to sign instead as an undrafted rookie free agent. That way, he’d secure a spot at training camp. Now, he’d have to first do well in minicamp to remain with the Ravens.
Thornton said three NFL teams expressed an interest in giving Thornton a undrafted free-agent (UDFA) deal, but they all fell through after those teams went in another direction.
With time of the essence, Thornton had to make a decision quickly. Some other teams offered to bring Thornton in on a tryout as well, but the Osbourn graduate texted Pierre to accept Baltimore’s offer.
Thornton and his agent believed Baltimore gave him the best chance to stick on a roster based on the number of receivers the Ravens had and that they lacked smaller-sized pass-catchers like Thornton.
“I obviously wanted to go the UDFA route, but the longer you wait, the less likely that will happen,” Thornton said. “I knew something would happen. I thought I would go as a UDFA, but that didn’t happen. I’m going another route.”
Thornton left for Baltimore on Thursday. He said he will know before he leaves mini-camp whether the Ravens will sign him.
The Ravens were the only team Thornton visited coming into the draft. Along with other draft prospects, Thornton met with Baltimore’s coaching staff April 4 for the team’s local pro day for regional college prospects. He also toured the Ravens’ facilities.
At only 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, Thornton was an unlikely selection in the seven-round draft. Still, he was on NFL teams’ radar screens after putting together an impressive three-year career at JMU following his transfer from VMI.
He finished second in JMU history with 23 receiving touchdowns, third in career receptions with 168 and fourth in receiving yards (2,540). Thornton was also the first JMU player to post multiple and back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and holds the single-season record for most receptions (83 in 2021).
Using past experience, Thornton remained optimistic about his chances with the Ravens. Thornton transferred from the Virginia Military Institute to JMU as a walk-on before securing a scholarship.
“I’ve been in this situation before,” Thornton said. “I’m going to make the most of it.”
