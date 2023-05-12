BASEBALL
OSBOURN PARK 2, OSBOURN 1: Chase Allen and Eli Laughman combined on a no-hitter and nine strikeouts in the Yellow Jackets' Cedar Run District win Thursday.
Allen started the game and struck out eight over six innings.
After falling behind 1-0 in the third, Osbourn Park (7-7, 9-9) scored both its runs in the top of the fourth off Toby Rhodes' home run.
PATRIOT 12, BATTLEFIELD 2: Grayden Lenahan went 4 for 4 with four RBI, three runs scored and a home run to lead the visiting Pioneers to the Cedar Run District victory Thursday.
Kameron Mahoney added three RBI and Dominic Tilden a home run for Patriot (10-4, 15-5).
Jordan Capuano struck out 11 in six innings, while allowing one run (none earned) and three hits for the victory.
GAINESVILLE 14, UNITY REED 1 (five innings): Caden Merritt hit a homer and recorded three RBI to lead Gainesville (8-6, 9-11). Merritt was 2 for 2 from the plate.
He was also the winning pitcher, striking out five in two innings.
FOREST PARK 14, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): Conner Yarnell and Caleb Darrah combined on a two-hitter and nine strikeouts for Forest Park (9-3, 15-4).
Yarnell started the game and struck out seven in four innings, while allowing two hits.
Will Frye had a game-high three RBI.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 9, JOHN CHAMPE 1: The defending Class 6 state champions wrapped up the Cedar Run District regular-season title with the win.
Freedom (13-1, 17-3) scored five runs in the first. Luke Proehl struck out 10 in five innings and gave up no hits or runs for the victory.
SOFTBALL
OSBOURN PARK 17, OSBOURN 0 (five innings): Samantha Borrayo and Camryn Anson combined on a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts as the Yellow Jackets (12-2, 17-3) claimed the Cedar Run District regular-season title.
Borrayo started the first three innings and struck out nine for the win.
Amari Frederick and Madison Brewer each had four RBI.
GAINESVILLE 20, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Mia Farhat struck out 12 and gave up one hit for Gainesville (5-9, 8-10)
Alyssa Brady recorded four RBI.
PATRIOT 6, BATTLEFIELD 4: The visiting Pioneers (10-4, 11-8) scored four runs in the top of the fifth to pull away for the Cedar Run District win.
Madison Supinger hit a solo homer run for Patriot in the fourth. Reagan Trottman got the win, striking out two and allowing three runs and four hits in 5.2 innings.
COLGAN 2, FOREST PARK 1: Colgan (9-1, 13-4) scored one run in the top of the first and the other in the top of the fifth.
Dorsey Grose struck out seven and gave up three hits, four walks and one run in seven innings for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.