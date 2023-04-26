BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 2, PATRIOT 0: Jason Carcamo scored the first goal of the night that was assisted by Adhbuth Sista. Zach Golanoski scored the second goal of the night off of a rebound Tuesday.
Jorge Ortega led Osbourn Park (5-1-3, 6-1-4) with his excellent play in the midfield.
Giann Alderetes made key saves to earn the shutout.
OSBOURN 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Cooper Noseworthy had 1 goal and 1 assist. Noel Sotelo and Jaiden Borba each scored a goal for Osbourn (9-0-0, 11-0-0).
BATTLEFIELD 9, UNITY REED 1: Carter Cramp and Chris Lee each scored two goals for Battlefield (6-2-1, 7-3-1).
Amari Benjamin, Mathew Carlin, Nathan Andrade, Jordan Savage and Robbie Karras also scored.
Carlin, Andrade and Savage each had an assist.
Other Battlefield players with assists were Manzi Siibo, Emmitt Innestroza, and Yazan Yaghmmour.
MERIDIAN 5, BRENTSVILLE 0: Wyatt Vonderhaar logged 15 saves in goal for Brentsville (2-1-0, 3-6-0).
OTHER SCORES
Gainesville 6, John Champe 5
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 4, MERIDIAN 1: Freshman Aubrey Earman scored two goals and assisted on one of Peyton McGovern's two goals in Tuesday's Class 3 Northwestern District win over Meridian.
Valentina Nardone provided two assists to go along with tough defensive effort.
Emma Cornwell, Reese Natysin, Madilyn Rolader, Savannah Vonderhaar, and Kyla Kaczmarczyk contributed strong defensive efforts.
Haley Garber played the entire 80 minutes in goal for the win. Brentsville is now 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the district.
PATRIOT 6, OSBOURN PARK 0: Camille Daniel scored three goals for Patriot (5-2-0, 6-3-0) and Maya Bravo, Carly Brock and Callie Houtz one each.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 9, Gainesville 1
Freedom-South Riding 8, Osbourn 0
