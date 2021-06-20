With 23 individual race winners, including nine double winners, the Oakton Otters opened their 2021 swimming season with a 300-109 blowout victory over Sideburn Run of Fairfax on June 19.
The double winners for Oakton in the Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 4 meet were Beau Souders, Henry Van Brackle, James Hayden, Chelesa McLenahan, Laura Roth, Vivian Warren, Charlotte Lim, Anna Roth and Grace Whittington.
The team’s single winners were Taryn Knepper, Leena Knepper, Isabel Seigne, Gabriella Mancusi, Catherine Lim, Bryden Lane, Andrew Garver, Owen McLenahan, Caleb McManus, Charlie Warren, James Piccolo, Ryan Doe, Ben Hansen and Ethan Piccolo.
Oakton won 10 relay races.
The Otters finished 2-3 in Division 4 in 2019, and have stayed in that division this summer.
Oakton was the Division 5 champion with a 5-0 record in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.