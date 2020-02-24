It is the same sport, yet the high-school and summertime swimming seasons are similar and very different.
The high-school seasons are held in steamy climate-controlled indoor pools with the meets Friday or Saturday nights, usually. The neighborhood summertime campaign is all outside, with competitions early Saturday mornings (with uncontrolled climate) obviously. Often the skies are bright, with sometimes the weather very hot, yet certainly there are some chilly conditions, as well.
There are no team playoffs during the summer season as in high school – just a handful of regular-season meets, followed by individual all-star competitions, which are not held in high school.
High-school swimmers aren’t always on the same neighborhood teams during the summer. Eligibility rules differ regarding neighborhood pools. Plus, there are many more community pools than high schools.
The cheering from fellow swimmers – enthusiastically loud – is pretty much the same during each season. The noise, though, isn’t nearly as echoing outside as at those confined indoor meets, when spectators can have aching ears for a bit after the meets.
Outdoor-season swimmers and coaches often dress in colorful crazy and creative theme-style customes for meets – Superman, Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and others. Such dress-up isn’t seen during the high-school campaigns nearly as much, if at all, other than some face paint.
As far as photographs of the different competitions, the outdoor swimming shots are always far better and more clear under the natural light. Plus, the access to take pictures isn’t as cramped on the more spacious outdoor pool decks. Many indoor pools are poorly lighted, causing picture-taking issues.
Just a few differences between the indoor and outdoor campaigns.
