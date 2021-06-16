A unique aspect about some area high-school baseball and girls softball fields is when the inside of the outfield fencing has the name of the school, sometimes also including the team nicknames, prominently displayed in some place.
Usually the name is painted on the windscreen, appearing in left-or right-center-field areas. At Vienna’s Madison High School, in large letters of red, black and white colors “Madison Warhawks” is clearly visible, and easily readable, in right center field.
At Yorktown High in Arlington, just the name Yorktown, in blue letters, appears on two spots on the fence, in left and right field. The nickname (Patriots) is not included.
The inscriptions serve as a proud backdrop, providing a nice hometown-feel for the host schools. The names often show up in the photos or videos of game action taken during those different contests.
Sometimes the wording becomes included in descriptions during conversations or sports articles, saying: “The ball smashed hard against the fence near that Madison Warhawks sign in right center.”
At Edison High School in Franconia, where the Marshall Statesmen recently played in girls softball and baseball on adjacent fields at the same time, each diamond had “Edison Eagles” fastened on the fences, including a logo of an Eagle in two spots.
Various other schools have similar signage on one or both of those fields. Yet others choose to leave the fences blank, instead displaying what’s often an appealing blank bright-colored windscreen, like the dark blue backdrop on the Lewis High baseball field in Springfield.
Outfield fences also have become gathering spots for local advertising popping up in recent years. The adds can be junky and cluttered, yet puts needed dollars in the teams’ often meager booster budgets.
