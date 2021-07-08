The Overlee pool summer diving team won its initial home meet of the 2021 season, defeating Truro, 39-32, in Division I action of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Overlee improved to 2-1 and is tied for second place with Dunn Loring.
In the freshman girls category for Overlee, CeceliaYen finished first with Elizabeth Deegan second and Anni Buczek third. In freshman boys, Archer Kouhestani was second.
In junior girls, Overlee’s Georgie Malko won and Maren Akst was third. In junior boys, Haynes Deegan was third.
In intermediate girls, Overlee’s Stella Barclay won and Sophie Deegan was second. In intermediate boys, Nate Cohen was second.
In senior girls, Overlee’s Michayla Eisenberg won and Libby Moir was third.
In senior boys, Overlee’s Chris Cobey was second.
Overlee’s next dual meet is July 13 at Sideburn Run (0-3) in Fairfax.
In Division III, Arlington’s Donaldson Run has a 2-1 record and is tied for second place, and Arlington Forest is 0-3.
In Division IV, Arlington’s Dominion Hills is 1-2.
* In other summer diving news, a number of Arlington divers have qualified for USA Diving Nationals later this month.
They are Ellie Joyce (Dominion Hills and rising Washington-Liberty High School junior), Michayla Eisenberg (Overlee and Flint Hill School rising sophomore), Cecelia Yen (Overlee and and Swanson Middle School rising sixth-grader) and Evan Brown (Kent Gardens pool and rising Washington-Liberty senior),
