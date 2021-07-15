Overlee (3-1) defeated Sideburn Run, 45-26, in Division I diving action July 13 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
For Overlee, Cici Yen won the freshman girls category, McKay Deegan was second and Annie Buczek third.
In freshman boys, Overlee’s Archer Kouhstanj was third.
In junior girls for Overlee, Avery Mills win, Georgie Malko was second and Maren Akst third.
In junior boys, Overlee’s Nicky Treasler won, Haynes Deegan was second and Matias Grundmann third.
In intermediate girls, Michayla Eisenberg won for Overlee and Sophie Deegan was second. In intermediate boys, Chris Cobey won and Nate Cohen was second.
In senior girls for Overlee, Libby Moir was third.
Overlee enters the final week of the regular season tied for first place.
