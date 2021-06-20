For Arlington teams in the opening week of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, the Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 and the Dominion Hills Warriors of Division 8 won their meets with the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts in Division 1 and the Arlington Forest Tigers of Division 9 losing.
Leading Overlee in its 306-114 win over host Dowden Terrace were double race winners Samantha Bravery, Tyler Giese, McKinley Busen, George Cocker, Evan Ingraham, Kate Bailey and Tommy Weber. Single Winners were Vikas Gonzalez, Anna Sullivan, Grant Hartman, Blake Luongo, Frederick Papadopoulos, Everett Brady-Falik, Margaret Kauffman, Emmett Cocker, Violet Mullen, Billy Weber, Luke Aslaksen, Alice Bruce, Charlie Hartman, Yuki Kaplan, Sully Portner and Grace Callahan.
In the boys 13-14 freestyle, Evan Ingraham broke a 28-year team record, previously held by Charles Thompson, with a time of 25.68.
Overlee won nine of the 12 relay races.
Dominion Hills downed visiting Hollin Meadows, 248-166, for its victory.
For the Warriors, double race winners were Beckett Langsdale, Cooper McComis, Alex Munoz and Gavin Simpson.
The single winners were Asher Langsdale, Thomas Brys, Henry Smith, Rylan Youngdahl, Eliza Woodward, Lily Woodward, Emily Larsen, Eleanor Odderstol, Heili Shattuck, Emma Eeering, Caris Schwarz, Louise Ax, Lauren Fatouros and Sarah Newman.
Donaldson Run lost to host Tuckahoe, 250-170.
Siblings Sean and Rachel Conley set new Thunderbolts records. Sean Conley set a new boys 15-18 record of 23.87 in the 50 free and Rachel Conley broke her own 13-14 butterfly record with a time of 29.37.
The boys 15-18 medley relay of Daniel Brooks, Sean Conley, Noah Robinson and Jack Tsuchitani broke a pool record with a time of 1.50.50. The girls 13-14 medley relay swam a 59.94 to set a record.
Double race winners were Miles Ledford, James Madden, Rachel Conley, Sean Conley and Lila Sherman. Single winners were Ellie Wertzler, Thomas Rodman, Seb Colvin, Ryan Clark, Charlie Greenwood and Nora Sherman.
The team won five relays.
Arlington Forest fell to visiting Little Hunting Park, 269-151.
Double race winners for the Tigers were Natalie Martin, Emily Gallion, Quinn Bryer and Eli Martin. Single winners were Alexander Hans, Bryce Luncher, Kai Lenz, Riley Bransford and Belia Foshay.
