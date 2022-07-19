The Overlee Flying Fish were the lone Arlington team in the Northern Virginia Swimming League to finish with a winning record this summer at 3-2.
The Division 1 team capped its regular season with a 255-165 road victory over the Donaldson Run Thunder Bolts on July 9 in an all-Arlington showdown to place third for the second straight summer.
The winning season was the 18th in a row for Overlee.
Donaldson Run finished 2-3 and in fourth place for the second straight summer in Division 1.
Arlington’s Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks of Division 7 and the Arlington Forest Tigers in Division 9 also each ended up in fourth place with 2-3 records with July 9 losses.
Dominion Hills lost to division champion and visiting Lakevale Estates (5-0) by a 237-183 score. Arlington Forest fell on the road to Villa Aquatic of Fairfax (3-2) by a close 213-207 final.
Leading Overlee in its win were 19 different individual race winners. Of those, double winners were Holden Busen, Charlie Hartman, Tyler Hong, Thomas Weber, Violet Mullen and Samantha Bravery. Single winners were Lauren Hartel, Sydney Paisley, Natalie Anderson, Alexis Lee, Annalise Brady-Falik, Moria Kinsella, Mary Pickens, Luke Aslaksen, Will Meagher, Charles Horta, Emmett Cocker, William Weber and Sullivan Portner.
Mullen set a team record of 39.07 in the girls 9-10 breaststroke, breaking a 24-year record.
In the meet, Overlee clinched the victory after the individual races.
A few days earlier at the league-wide All-Star Relay Carnival at Hamlet pool in McLean, Overlee finished second with 614 points to Chesterbrook with 674.
The Flying Fish won five relay races and finished second in four. The five wins tied Chesterbrook for the most by any team.
Donaldson Run finished fourth with 397 points, with two third-place finishes and two fourths.
For Donaldson Run in its July 16 meet, Eleanor Wertzler, Lila Sherman and Hadley Leichty all won two races. Single winners were Theodore Cahill, James Madden, William McCool, Hayden Hill, Diya Redburn, Grace Jansen and Rachel Conley.
For Dominion Hills in its July 16 victory, Beckett Langsdale and Lauren Fatourus each won two races. Single winners were Reid Heller, Zachary Mathieson, Griffin Langsdale, Susanna Richard, Pax Christenson, Berkeley Ryan, Matild Macskasi, Vivian Fatourus, Louise Ax and Clara Smith.
For Arlington Forest on July 16, Eli Martin, Evan Dickey, Cole Klapmust, John Galanes and Olivia Willard all won two races. Single winners were Callie Dowler, Sophia Gordon, Savannah Lehman, Alexandra Seidman, Dylan Tallis, Eleanor Fox, Elsa Cater, Alexander Hans, Jackson Polsinelli and Graham Dickey.
* The Red Division regular-season champion Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels (4-0) finished second in the division at the Colonial Swimming League relay carnival with 141 points. The Burke Centre Penguins won with 201.
The Holy Mackerels won three relays and finished second in another.
The foursome of Grace Parker, Analia Pagliano, Aubrey Larson and Julia Fairchild won the 8-and-under girls medley 100-yard relay in 1:20.72.
The girls 200 medley age 15-18 squad of Margaret Surghrue, Alexandra Browne, Ashley Deabler and Azera Gebre won in 1:52.81.
On the boys side, the 8-under mixed freestyle of William Silver, John Riccio, Larson and Fairchild were first in 1:10.9. The mixed 15-18 free of Deabler, Browne, John Parfomak and Mac Marsh was second.
In the White Division, the Fort Myer Squids were fourth with 134 points. South Riding won with 162.
Fort Myer’s top relay was a fourth in the boys mixed-age 200 free. Axel Smith, Miles Wright, Diego Ramos and Zachary Berner made up the team.
Fort Myer (1-4) ended its dual-meet season July 16 with a 255-196 loss at South Riding on July 16.
In that meet, Sasha Taylor and Gabrielle Browne each won five races. Wright and Ramos won four each and Kaitlin St. Pierre and Culhane Harper won three each.
Single winners for Fort Myer were Berner, Sydney Payne, Clara McCarthy, Jacob Oh, Cole Evans and Fincher Harper.
Fort Myer will complete its season with the league-wide individual all-star meet that is scheduled for Saturday, July 23.
