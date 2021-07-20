The Overlee Flying Fish swimming team hosted its 14th annual swim-a-thon earlier this summer with the theme “Overlee Gives Back.”
Along those lines, the team chose to host a food drive and to raise money in support of the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC). Not only was it a record year in terms of funds raised, but also for team participation. More than 100 swimmers participated.
The team’s efforts resulted in food donations of 100 pounds and a $3,000 donation to AFAC.
