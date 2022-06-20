With a lopsided 270-150 victory over the visiting Langley Wildthings, the Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 were the lone winning team from Arlington in the opening week of the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s 2022 outdoor summer season in June 18 action.
Arlington’s other three NVSL teams lost their opening meets – the Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks and the Arlington Forest Tigers by close scores. The Donaldson Run Thunderbolts lost in Division 1 to the defending champion and host Tuckahoe Tigers, 287.5-132.5.
After the freestyle events, Overlee had a comfortable 61-29 lead and was well ahead and on its way to victory, 113-67, after the backstroke races. The Flying Fish won eight of 12 relays.
Double winners for Overlee were James Venos, Charlie Hartman, Sia Nicholakos, McKinley Busen, Kate Bailey, Violet Mullen, Tommy Weber, Holden Busen, Samantha Bravery and Jackson Bravery. Single winners were Mary Pickens, Luke Aslaksen, Eva Nicholakos, Natalie Anderson, Annie Buzcek, Moira Kinsella, Billy Weber and Charlie Hotra.
Overlee visits Highlands Swim (0-1) of McLean on June 25 at 9 a.m.
For Donaldson Run in its loss, Rachel Conley, Eleanor Wertzler and Lila Sherman were double race winners. Conley won her races in the 15-18 girls age group as a 15-year old. Single winners were Miles Ledford, Stella Epstein, James Madden, Dija Redburn, Nora Sherman, Olivia Choi and Jack Taylor.
The girls 15-18 medley relay set a Donaldson Run team record of 2:05.05.
Donaldson Run visits Chesterbrook of McLean on June 25 at 9 a.m.
Dominion Hills lost on the road to the Ravensworth Ravens, 212-207, in Springfield in a Divison 7 meet. For Dominion Hills, Sarah Newman, Berkeley Ryan and Louise Ax were double-race winners.
Single winners for Dominion Hills were Luca Hardin, Andrew Aldonas, Henry Smith, Louis LoGerfo, Ashler Langsdale, Juliet Clinger, Allison Ervin, Pax Christensen, Lauren Fatouros, Clara Smith and Vivian Fatouros.
On June 25 at 9 a.m., Dominion Hills hosts Waynewood (0-1).
In Division 9, Arlington Forest lost on the road to Poplar Heights of Falls Church, 216.5-203.5.
For the Tigers, double winners were Cole Klapmust, Eli Martin, Miller Mohr and Alex Seidman. Single winners were Riley Bransford, James Canny, Sophia Cordon, Evan Dickey, Behr Galanes, Billy Hans, Jonah Mohr, Alex Nakamura, Jackson Polsinelli and Dylan Tallis.
On June 25 at 9 p.m., Arlington Forest hosts Highland Park (0-1).
* In the Colonial Swimming League, the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels opened their season with a 239-205 home victory over the Franklin Farm Froggers in top Red Division action on June 18.
For the Holy Mackerels, Will Coleman, Mary Hecmanczuk, Aubrey Larson, Mac Marsh, Elizabeth Pilot and William Silver were triple winners. Alexandra Browne and Summer Springer were double winners. Single winners were Ashley Deabler, Arriam Gebre, Will Piester and Mimi Riccio.
The Holy Mackerels travel to take on the Burke Centre Penguins, also 1-0, on June 25 at 8 a.m.
In Colonial Swimming League White Division action, the visiting Fort Myer Squids of Arlington lost to Ashburn Farm, 230-214, June 18.
Winning four races each for Fort Myer were Jack Rubin, Miles Wright, Zachary Berner and Culhane Harper. Double winners were Diego Ramos, Sasha Taylor and Gabrielle Browne. Single winners were Axel Smith, Claire Hystad and Willa McCarthy.
Fort Myer is at Franklin Glenn (0-1) at 8 a.m. June 25 in its second meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.