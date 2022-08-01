The Overlee Flying Fish of Division 1 received a Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 summer season.
The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards during the July 23 divisional meets.
The awards are given to those teams that best exemplifies the principles of good sportsmanship as embodied in the NVSL Standards of Conduct.
All six teams in a each of the divisions vote for the award, with each team casting three ballots: one based on the vote of the team representative, a second based on the vote of their coaches, and a third based on a vote of the 13-and-over team members.
Overlee finished third with a 3-2 record in Division 1 this summer.
