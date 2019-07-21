For the fourth straight summer, the Overlee Flying Fish finished second behind the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks in Division 1 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.

Chesterbrook clinched the 2019 title with a 244.5-175.5 victory over host Overlee (4-1) on July 20 in Arlington in the final regular-season meet for each team. Chesterbrook has finished 5-0 and Overlee 4-1 for four straight years now.

In this year’s showdown, Chesterbrook won three of the meet’s first four individual races in freestyle, and had 21 wins overall. Overlee had 19. The Tiger Sharks, though, had 27 second-place finishes and won seven relays.

Also, Chesterbrook swept the top three places in seven races. Those 63 points in those sweeps were too much to overcome for the Flying Fish.

Double winners for Overlee were Kayle Park, Sully Portner, Evan Ingraham, Cici Yen and Billy Weber. Single winners were Grace Callahan, Luke Aslaksen, Kate Bailey, Jackson Bravery, Mary Kate Reicherter, Moira Kinsella, Aida Young, Tommy Weber, Olivia Grabman and Frederick Papadopoulos.

“It’s all about momentum and freestyle was a nice way for us to start and we kept building after that,” Chestebrook coach Katherine Stuver said.

Overlee has won 29 NVSL Division 1 titles, its last in 2015.

Overlee was second in the July 17 league-wide relay carnival with 617 points, winning two races, taking second in three and third in two.

NOTE: Either Chesterbrook or Overlee has won the Division 1 title every year since Vienna Aquatic Club finished first in 2005, and one or the other has been second all but one time since 2006.

* In Division 7 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League on July 20, the Dominion Hills Warriors (2-3) were nipped by Sleepy Hollow Bath and Recreation, 211-209, and the Arlington Forest Tigers (0-5) lost to visiting Mosby Woods, 224-195, in a showdown of 0-4 teams.

Double winners for Dominion Hills were Luke Anzaldi, Nicholas Clinger, Alaina Desautels, Lauren Fatouros, Emily Larsen, Anna LeNard and Clara Smith. Single winners were Charlie Bentson, Natalie Ellis, Charlie Gent, James LeNard, Max Nagle, Heili Shattuck, Gavin Simpson, Jacob Swisher and Lily Woodward.

The 13-14 girls medley relay of Smith, Emma Deering, Lauren Fatouros and Sarah Newman and 15-18 girls medley relay team of Ellis, Meghan Long, Georgia Beatty and Emily Larsen set new team records.

Ryan Wheeler was a first-time A meet swimmer for the Warriors.

Double winners for Arlington Forest were Quinn Breyer, Eli Martin, Emmy Gallion, Behr Galanes and Dylan Tallis. Single winners were Graham Dickey, Bella Foshay, Billy Hans, Cole Klapmust, Sophia Canny, KaiLenz, Ronan Wilson, Avery Lehman, Alex Hans and Natalie Martin.

The 15-18 girls medley relay of Gallion, Martin, Brooke Weiser and Abigail Taylor set a team record (2:10.29).

* The Washington Golf and Country Club Lightning won three swimming meets last week to finish the regular season with a 4-0 record.

The Lightning defeated Congressional, 342-13, Kenwood, 344-132, and Army-Navy, 302-178.

Thomas Outlaw broke a Country Club Swimming and Diving Association and pool record in the boys 18-under butterfly (25.24).

Triple winners in meets were Madeleine Steves, William Lepre, Josie Gieseman, Charlie Moore and Outlaw. Double winners were Keira Gutierrez, Mack Repke, Jack Carman, Michael Steves, Arav Bhargava and Petie Nassetta. Single winners were Cate Barrett, Maren Schwarz, Charlotte Thomson, Carden Nolen, Lily Darcey, Maggie Klauder, Phinn BonSalle, Charlotte Wilhite, Liam Thomson, Sydney-Cate Thornett, Arya Bhargava, Mary Kathryn Zidlicky, Kate Loper, Nick Zochowksi and Caroline Otteni.

At the Division A Divisional Relays, Washington Golf won with 254 points and had two record-setting marks – the girls 12-under medley (2:15.56) and the boys 18-under medley (1:49.61).