With 202 points and top finishes in many races, the Overlee Flying Fish won the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s Division 1 relay carnival at Chesterbrook pool in McLean.
Chesterbrook was second with 180 points, followed by Arlington’s Donaldson Run Thunderbolts with a strong performance. They tied for third with Tuckahoe with 170 points.
* In the Division 8 relay carnival, the host Dominion Hills Warriors of Arlington finished a close second with 188 points. Dunn Loring won with 192.
* In Division 9, the Arlington Forest Tigers placed fifth in the relay carnival at Great Falls pool with 144 points. South Run won with 178.
