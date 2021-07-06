The Overlee Flying Fish defeated the Donaldson Run Thunderbolts in a rare all-Arlington matchup in the Northern Virginia Swimming League. Overlee won, 236-184, on July 3, keeping the Flying Fish tied for first with the Tuckahoe Tigers at 3-0 in Division 1.
Donaldson Run fell to 0-3.
Double race winners for Overlee were George Cocker, William Weber, Charlie Hartman, Sullivan Portner, Evan Ingraham, Samantha Bravery, McKinley Busen and Katherine Bailey. Single winners were Frederick Papadopoulos, Thomas Weber, Lauren Hartel, Violet Mullen, Moira Kinsella and Anna Sullivan.
Vikas Gonzalez, Ryan York, Will Meagher, Tyler Giese, Matthew Aslaksen, Everett Brady-Falkin, Jackson Bravery, Holden Busen, Grace Callahan, Blake Luongo, Yuki Kaplan, Alice Bruce, Sydney Paisley, Samantha Gilbert, Alexandra Bristow, Ashley Park and Hannah Portner all finished second in races.
Double winners for Donaldson run were Colin Clark, Sebastian Colvin, Rachel Conley, Sean Conley and Lila Sherman. Single winners included Miles Ledford, James Madden, Jack Tsuchitani, Lila Epstein, Nora Sherman, Grace Jensen and Evelyn Maloney.
Jack Ezzeddin, William Taylor, Mitchell Robinson, Daniel Brooks, Michael Maloney, Charlie Greenwood, Ivy Thomson, Elenor Wertzler, Keegan Clark and Ryan Clark were second for the Thunderbolts.
Overlee had a slight advantage in the relay, winning 7 out of the 12 races.
This coming week in July 10 action in Division 1, Donaldson Run visits Highlands Swim (1-2) and Overlee hosts Tuckahoe in a showdown for first place.
If Overlee defeats Tuckahoe, the Flying Fish will assured of a tie for first place, with Chesterbrook (2-1) still to face.
There is a possibility of a three-way tie for first at seasons end after July 17 dual meets.
