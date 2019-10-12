By efficiently executing a run-oriented ball-control game plan, the host Potomac School Panthers earned a big conference victory against the Maret Frogs.
Potomac School (3-3, 2-0) won 34-20 on Oct. 11 in a high-school football game that finished in fading sunlight to remain tied for first in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, setting up a possible to chance to play for the league title in a few weeks.
Against Maret (4-2, 0-1), Potomac School rushed for 217 yards and had time-eating sustained scoring drivers by mixing the run and the pass. Panthers' quarterback J.T. Tyson was 8 of 11 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 18 yards.
Potomac School had 348 total yards and limited mistakes with no turnovers, only had four penalties for 30 yards and Tyson was sacked just once. The team had no negative yards on any rushing play.
"We let our offensive line attack, we stayed simple and we had a great effort," Potomac School coach Blake Henry said.
Roland Martin led the Panthers' rushing attack with 119 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns of one, two, three and 22 yards. Tyson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Devin Dunn and Andrew Lay booted four extra points to complete the scoring for Potomac School.
Marcel Gaskins rushed for 39 yards for Potomac School, Eli DeLaville for 29 and D.J. Washington for 12. Washington had three catches for 68 yards and Potts three for 25. Sam Maruca had a catch for 25 yards.
The Panthers took a 7-0 first-quarter lead thanks to an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Maret answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to move ahead 8-7 in the first. Potomac School then scored three unanswered touchdowns to build a 27-8 lead and went on to win its second straight game.
Since a buy week after a loss to St. Albans, Potomac School has scored 82 points during its two-game winning streak.
"We had some extra practice during that buy week and we have gotten better," Henry said. "We have a lot of young players and they are improving."
On defense against Maret, Potomac School had a fumble recovery and two interceptions. Dunn had the first interception that he returned 31 yards to set up a touchdown, and Potts had the second. Anwar Karim had a sack for the Panthers.
Maret had 224 total yards, of which just 37 were rushing.
NOTE: Potomac School has finished second behind Flint Hill in the MAC with a 3-1 record the last two seasons. Flint Hill finished 4-0 in the conference each year.
