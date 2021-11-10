On Nov. 6, the host Potomac School Panthers (5-4, 3-1) routed the Sidwell Friends Quakers, 40-7, in high-school football action to clinch second place in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference for the fifth straight season eighth of the last nine.
Potomac School led 13-0, then 13-7 at halftime, and pulled away over the final two quarters.
The 40 points Potomac School scored were a single game season high.
The Panthers did not attempt a pass in the victory, but rushed for 237 yards, including 150 from Marcel Gaskins and 59 from quarterback Drew Turner. Holden Smith ran for another 22. Gaskins, Turner and Smith all had rushing touchdowns.
Stefan Harvey booted two field goals of 40-plus yards and made multiple extra points.
For the season, Gaskins finished with 1,150 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
On defense, Gaskins and Nathan Alexander had interceptions against Sidwell that they returned for touchdowns. Tackling leaders were Smith, Marcus Burrell, Max Revis, Max Gyllenhoff, Kevin Check and Will Edens.
“It was another good day on the ground, and we didn’t throw the ball once,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “It was a great way to end the season with a total team effort.”
The Panthers won three of their final four games, which all were against conference opponents, to finish second. The one loss was on the road against St. James, 36-14, which won the MAC title with a 4-0 mark.
Potomac School did not qualify for the four-team Division I state tournament.
(0) comments
