Three teams from the Sun Gazette coverage areas were blowout winners May 18 in quarterfinals games of the girls Division I private-school state softball tournament.
Each now advances to the semifinals May 20 .
The top seed and still unscored-on Potomac School Panthers (7-0) blanked eighth seed and visiting St. Catherine’s of Richmond, 10-0. The third seed and 2019 state champion Bishop O’Connell Knights (7-0) downed sixth seed and visiting Paul VI Catholic, 12-0, and the No. 5 seed Flint Hill Huskies defeated host Collegiate of Richmond, 11-1.
Potomac School, which has outscored opponents 93-0, plays Flint Hill in one semifinal and O’Connell faces the second seed Trinity Episcopal Titans (10-3) in the other. Each game is at 1 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex near Petersburg, also the site of the May 21 championship game at 1 p.m.
Pitchers Maria Urban of the Potomac School and Katie Kutz of O’Connell each threw perfect games in the quarterfinal wins, contests that did not last the full seven innings.
Kutz also homered with the bat. O’Connell’s Jericho Tate had two hits and three RBI, and Sophia Taliaferro and Sasa Groome each had three hits. Alyssa Dichard had a two-run single in the first inning to give the Knights a 3-0 lead.
In a six-inning contest, Urban fanned 10 and threw 67 pitches, facing the minimum 18 batters.
With the bat for Potomac School, Erika Castellano and Fae Butler (three RBI) each had three hits, Abby Rebhan had two hits and two RBI, Yanna Bravewolf doubled and Hayley Richardson stole two bases.
For Flint Hill, Alexis Chickillo threw a five-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Katie Chong led the offense with three hits for Flint Hill. Grace Hausamann, Sarah McCue and Aahna Patel doubled; Kathleen White had a hit and two RBI; Brigit Cook had a hit and one RBI; and Yasmeen Mogharbel stole two bases.
In 2019, O’Connell, as the No. 2 seed, defeated top seed Potomac School in the state final. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.
