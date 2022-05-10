The Potomac School Panthers (15-1) blanked Holton-Arms, 10-0, behind 15 hits, and St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 23-0, in three innings with 19 hits in the team’s most recent Independent School League girls high-school softball action.
Against Holton-Arms, Abby Rebhan had two hits, including a homer and two RBI. On the mound, she tossed a 53-pitch one-hit, six-inning shutout with no walks and three strikeouts.
Eva Butler doubled twice and had three hits for Potomac School and Erika Castellano doubled and also had three hits. Sloane Escobar and Paige Schedler (three RBI) each had two hits, Alexis Vaughan had a hit and two RBI and Hayley Richardson stole two bases.
In the win over St. Stephen’s, Yanna Bravewolf hurled the three-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.
The team also defeated Flint Hill, 9-2, in recent action and has won 10 straight games.
Potomac School finished last week ranked the No. 2 Division I private-school softball team in the state.
* The Langley Saxons nipped the host McLean Highlanders, 7-6, in recent Liberty District girls high-school softball action, then won by a run over the Wakefield Warriors, 3-2. For Langley (6-4 in the district) against McLean, Sarah Semko doubled, had three hits and two RBI, Reese Torres had a hit and two RBI, and Maddie White, Charlotte Loving and Kira Lentz all doubled and had one RBI.
White started on the mound and pitched into the seventh inning to get the win. She struck out 10 and allowed three earned runs and five hits.
For McLean (8-4 in the district), Piper Tedrow doubled and had three hits, Macey Johnson had two hits and an RBI and Elise Walker had one hit and two RBI.
McLean won its next district game over Washington-Liberty.
* The Marshall Statesmen began the week with a 6-4 Liberty District record. Marshall defeated Herndon, 9-1, in a recent game. Torrie McNabb had two doubles and three hits and was the starting pitcher and had 13 strikeouts and seven walks for Marshall. Leah Macaluso and Alexi Martinez each had two hits
Marshall also lost to Yorktown, 17-4, in another game.
