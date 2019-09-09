With victories about three hours apart, the Potomac School Panthers and Marshall Statesmen evened their records at 1-1 Sept. 6 in high-school football action.
Marshall defeated the host McLean Highlanders, 23-7. Earlier in the afternoon, Potomac School topped John Paul the Great, 14-2.
Marshall amassed 348 total yards, of which 209 were rushing.
Runningbacks Matt Shutello (102 yards) and Austin Campbell scored touchdowns and led Marshall in rushing, along with quarterback Patrick Margiotta. He passed for 138 yards.
Luke Plawin and Ryan Dieudonne were Marshall’s leading receivers.
For Marshall, Ethan Chang booted a 25-yard field goal.
For McLean, which fell to 1-1, Joe Lokke (six catches) caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Bijan Soltani (128 yards passsing) for the team’s lone TD. Tio Graybill also had six catches for McLean.
On defense for McLean, Bryce Molnar made 10 tackles and had an interception, Ethan Dray had nine tackles, Alec Butler eight and Cotter Smart six.
For Potomac School, Devin Dunn scored on a 12-yard run and quarterback J.T. Tyson completed a number of mid-range passes. He was 6 of 12 passing for 59 yards.
Roland Martin and Marcel Gaskins each rushed for 80 yards for the Panthers, who had 191 yards rushing. Gaskins had a touchdown run. D.J. Washington had two catches for 18 yards.
On defense, John Paul the Great was held to 101 yards. Jackson Merrick had four tackles, including two for losses. Brandon Potts had 4.5 tackles, and Jamie Li and Kevin Check had four each.
Marshall and McLean both have byes and do not play this coming weekend. They next play Sept. 20 on the road.
* The Madison Warhawks fell to 1-1 with a 33-19 home loss to Stone Bridge on Sept. 6.
In defeat, Ry Yates passed for 146 yards, including a 64-yard scoring pass to Fletcher Davis (two catches, 67 yards). Yates also had a one-yard touchdown run. Madison’s Joe Faragasson returned an interception 38 yards for a TD.
Faragasson made 6.5 tackles and Nero Schrader had seven tackles. Joey Johnstone recovered a fumble.
Stone Bridge had 436 total yards and Madison 228.
Madison hosts the South Lakes Seahawks on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
* The Langley Saxons fell to 0-2 Sept. 6 with a 41-7 home loss to the Chantilly Chargers.
Runningback Tre Vasiliadis had 154 yards rushing on 23 carries for Langley and quarterback Matt Flenniken had 60 yards rushing and was 7 of 17 passing for 54 yards.
Vasiliadis, Addison Wallace and Jacob Lubin each had two catches for Langley. One of Lubin’s catches was for 12 yards and a touchdown. Logan Lynch had five tackles and Joe Nazarian 4.5 for Langley, each with a tackle for a loss.
Langley hosts Robinson at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 in its next game.
* The Oakton Cougars (1-1) lost to the host South Lakes Seahawks, 43-7, on Sept. 6.
Oakton hosts West Potomac on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
* In Saturday, Sept. 14 action at noon, the Potomac School Panthers host John Paul the Great.
