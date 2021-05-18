After losing to the Flint Hill Huskies in regular-season baseball games May 14 and 15, the Potomac School Panthers turned the tables against their top rival by winning a first-round Division I state-tournament play-in game May 17 by a 6-2 score.
The visiting and ninth-seeded Panthers took the lead for good over eighth-seeded Flint Hill with a run in the top of the fourth inning, breaking a tie at 2.
Next for Potomac School (8-3) in the high-school tournament is an away showdown against top seed Collegiate School of Richmond.
Potomac School had seven hits against Flint Hill, with Drew Turner and Kelly Crittenberger each having two. Turner had two RBI. Owen Peterson (one RBI) and Cory McLucas (two RBI) each doubled and Andrew Ruggeri tripled and had an RBI.
On the mound, Ruggeri started and went 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and six walks to get the win. He allowed three hits and one earned run. Turner finished the game in relief.
Jackson Emery had two hits for Flint Hill (6-3).
In those two regular-season games, Flint Hill defeated the Panthers by 11-1 and 13-8 scores.
Flint Hill still has four regular-season games remaining, starting May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.