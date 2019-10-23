After coming close to winning conference championships the past couple of years, this fall the Potomac School Panthers left no doubt.
Potomac School won the 18-hole 2019 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title, its first since 2002, by carding a 318 team score Oct. 21 on the par-70 Falls Road Golf Course in Potomac, Md. The Panthers, second a year ago and third in 2017, won by seven strokes over the Maret Frogs (325).
“It was a long time coming,” said Mike Hutton, who coaches the team along with Bill Takis. “The players really wanted this and they were locked in from day one of the season to win the title.”
The Panthers were led in the MAC tourney by a second-place 77 from sophomore Grant Exley. Finishing third was sophomore Ryan Huppe with a 79. Ninth was sophomore Josh Shapiro at 80. Also counting in the team's score was junior Robert Cantus with an 83.
The team’s other two players were sophomore Teddy Ross with an 84 and senior Michael Djorup with 85.
Weston Hicks and Max Cristinzio also played in the team’s top-six rotation during the season.
Potomac School had an 8-1 overall regular-season record, losing only to MAC rival Sidwell Friends. An early-season victory over Mercersburg Academy gave the team confidence, Hutton said.
“That win was a good measuring stick. We were strong up and down the lineup with depth,” Hutton said. “The players really pushed each other, because they all wanted to be in our top six, and that made them all better.”
Maret freshman Keaton Orava was the tournament's individual champion with a 76. Orava's home course is in Arlington.
* The Flint Hill Huskies, who have won multiple MAC tourney titles in previous years, shot 344 to finish fifth. Senior Ethan Dolin shot 82 to lead Flint Hill and tie for 10th. Will Chu shot 85, Austin Ayers 88 and Brendan Wheeler 89.
NOTE: Hutton explained that having access for the team to practice this fall at River Bend Golf & Country Club helped the players improve and become “fine- tuned.” . . . Hutton gave a shoutout to former longtime Potomac School coach Dan Lehman, who moved to Hawaii after last season. “He left the deck full for me. I fell into something special as a coach. All I tried to do was make sure they showed up on time.”
