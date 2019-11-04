What became a championship soccer season for the Potomac School Panthers began with a mediocre start for the high-school boys team.
The second-seeded Panthers (12-6-1) won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title on Halloween with a victory over top-seed Sidwell Friends in the championship game to go 3-0 in the competition. Potomac School defeated Sidwell in penalty kicks after the game was tied at 1 through regular and overtime play.
The victory was Potomac School’s eighth in 10 games with one tie. Through the squad’s first nine matches, though, its record was a so-so 4-5. Since that start, the team has played stingier on defense and better in all other areas, according to longtime coach Marcelo Valencia.
“Coming into the season, I wasn’t worried about the way we started because I knew we had solid players with experience,” Valencia said. “I was confident once the players got settled and understood their roles and became consistent with our formations, we would be fine and have opportunities and the chance to win a championship, which we have done. After the first quarter of the season we got into a solid rhythm.”
In the MAC final, Potomac School led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Noah Alexander. In the eventual penalties kicks, the Panthers won 5-4 with Patrick Morris making the deciding kick.
In the semifinals of the MAC tourney, Potomac School defeated Georgetown Day, 3-2. Goals were scored by Alexander, Erick Richardson and Aidan Singer.
In a 4-0 first-round rout of St. James, Louis Zhang scored two goals and Luke Norton and Scott Landry one each. Assists went to Andrew Mesa, Chris Coppola and Phillip Wieczorek.
Ryan Selig was in goal for the three tournament wins.
“We had good intensity and were able to pressure teams very well,” Valencia said.
Other scorers and defenders for Potomac School this season have been Constantino Pusch, Bjorn Davidson, Kyle Burbage, Jack Sterling, Dylan Parry and Robert Socas.
Following the MAC tourney, Potomac School blanked No. 10-seed John Paul the Great, 4-0, in first-round play of the Division 1 state private-school tourney. Coppola scored two goals andNorton, Morris had one each. Potomac School is seeded seventh.
The Panthers were scheduled to play No. 2 seed St. Christopher’s in the quarterfinals.
